Chhattisgarh Takes Learning on Wheels with 'Bhawna Didi Ki Science Pathshala'

In a progressive move to enhance technological education among students, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and other dignitaries, inaugurated 'Bhawna Didi Ki Science Pathshala' on Wednesday. This mobile educational lab aims to provide school students with practical learning experiences in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, drone technology, and coding.

The mobile science lab, operated by the NGO Bhawna Samaj Sevi Sansthan and spearheaded by BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra, promises to be an invaluable asset for students, especially as the world increasingly relies on AI technology. Chief Minister Sai highlighted the lab's role in equipping students with the knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra stressed the importance of this initiative for students in grades 11 and 12 across government schools in the Pandariya constituency. The lab, housed in a bus, will stay at each school for five days, ensuring that participants receive in-depth training. The program aims to reach 5,000 to 6,000 students annually, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of modern scientific concepts.