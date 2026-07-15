Robotics Teacher Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Minor in Pune

A robotics teacher in Pune has been apprehended in connection with allegations of molesting a 14-year-old student, according to local authorities. Identified as Arif Syed, the accused was arrested after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the local police station. He remains in police custody until July 17.

Pune City Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Milind Mohite stated that the alleged incident occurred during a robotics session last month. DCP Mohite explained, "The accused, Arif Syed, is reported to have molested a 14-year-old girl who attended his robotics class. An FIR has been registered, leading to his arrest and remand into police custody until July 17."

The victim had been attending classes at Syed's residence for tuition since her childhood. The police are carrying out an investigation into the incident, which took place last month. In addition, a video of the accused being confronted by the public has emerged, which officials described as a natural reaction. DCP Mohite confirmed there is no political angle to the case, and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.