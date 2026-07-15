High-Profile Arrests in Chhatarpur: Busting a Land Dispute with Armed Ambition

In a surprising turn of events, police have apprehended Shaligram Garg, the brother of the revered head priest of Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, along with another suspect, Ankit Mishra, in connection with a shooting incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. According to official reports on Tuesday, a case was filed under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Rajnagar police station involving a total of four defendants, inclusive of three identified individuals and one yet to be known.

Speaking to the press, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle recounted, 'In relation to the case under Section 109 (BNS) within the Rajnagar police jurisdiction, which involves four accused (three identified and one unidentified), the police have successfully detained Shaligram Garg and Ankit Mishra.' Patle indicated that preliminary investigations suggest the shooting arose from a land dispute, though he noted the inquiry is ongoing and further findings will be reported as the investigation unfolds.

Adhering to due process, legal proceedings are actively in motion. Authorities have confiscated the firearm used and are conducting tests, proceeding with further legal actions as findings permit. The apparent motivation behind the incident seems to revolve around a property dispute; however, as inquiries are not yet complete, emerging facts will be disclosed in due course. Earlier statements from pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri reveal he has severed ties with his brother Shaligram, calling for the law to administer severe penalties to offenders and clarifying his detachment from familial controversies.