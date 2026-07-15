KTR Urges Revival of Adilabad Cement Plant, Sees New Hope

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao pushes for reopening the Cement Corporation of India plant in Adilabad, stressing previous efforts were ignored by the NDA government. KTR remains hopeful after talks with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, urging the Telangana government to offer support for revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:02 IST
KTR Urges Revival of Adilabad Cement Plant, Sees New Hope
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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K.T. Rama Rao, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, called on the Central Government on Wednesday to renew operations at the dormant Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in Adilabad, Telangana. He criticized the NDA administration for neglecting BRS-led efforts to rejuvenate the unit during their governance tenure.

Rao, alongside senior BRS officials, met with Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, in New Delhi to press the issue. He highlighted past achievements in reviving ailing industries within the state, noting the importance of the Adilabad plant, which once employed nearly 6,000 individuals. However, despite their proactive measures, Rao laments the lack of response from the NDA government.

Following discussions with Kumaraswamy, Rao expressed optimism regarding potential plant revival, provided the Telangana government extends vital support, including a 50-year unconditional mining lease, along with capital and power subsidies. Should the necessary agreements fall through, Rao vowed to continue pressuring the state administration via public protests and advocacy to ensure the plant's reopening.

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