KTR Urges Revival of Adilabad Cement Plant, Sees New Hope

K.T. Rama Rao, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, called on the Central Government on Wednesday to renew operations at the dormant Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in Adilabad, Telangana. He criticized the NDA administration for neglecting BRS-led efforts to rejuvenate the unit during their governance tenure.

Rao, alongside senior BRS officials, met with Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, in New Delhi to press the issue. He highlighted past achievements in reviving ailing industries within the state, noting the importance of the Adilabad plant, which once employed nearly 6,000 individuals. However, despite their proactive measures, Rao laments the lack of response from the NDA government.

Following discussions with Kumaraswamy, Rao expressed optimism regarding potential plant revival, provided the Telangana government extends vital support, including a 50-year unconditional mining lease, along with capital and power subsidies. Should the necessary agreements fall through, Rao vowed to continue pressuring the state administration via public protests and advocacy to ensure the plant's reopening.