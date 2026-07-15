KTR Criticizes Revanth Reddy: A Political Battle of Policies

In a pointed critique, Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has squarely targeted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's governance, asserting that his political disagreement is rooted in policy, not personal animosity. During a media interaction in New Delhi, KTR voiced concerns over Reddy's alleged diversion tactics to distract from Congress's shortcomings.

Highlighting his concerns, KTR accused the Chief Minister of possessing "PhDs in diverting public attention," questioning why Reddy, 31 months in office, focuses on BRS if it is supposedly a "finished party." He further criticized national Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi for staying silent on what he termed Revanth Reddy's "irresponsible statements".

KTR condemned the Congress government for withholding irrigation water in the Kaleshwaram project, claiming misuse of the NDSA advisory role as a scapegoat. He branded this refusal a "deliberate criminal act," urging immediate action. Asserting BRS's intent to reclaim public favor, KTR announced a forthcoming statewide tour to address citizens directly, strengthening its electoral strategy.

Furthermore, KTR reiterated the BRS's foundational connection to Telangana's identity, questioning attempts by rival parties to assume this legacy. Criticism also extended to alleged corruption in land governance, implicating Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in questionable practices. Emphasizing regional representation, KTR demanded the Centre uphold southern states' parliamentary share during delimitation, to resist penalization for successful population control.

Confident of BRS bouncing back in upcoming elections, KTR affirmed the party's dedication to Telangana's progress as a central concern. (ANI)