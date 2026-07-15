KTR Criticizes Revanth Reddy: A Political Battle of Policies

BRS Working President KTR targets CM Revanth Reddy's policies, not him personally, accusing him of deflecting criticism from the Congress government's failures. KTR discusses irrigation issues, party politics, and state identity, while promising BRS resurgence and support for Telangana in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:22 IST
KTR Criticizes Revanth Reddy: A Political Battle of Policies
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has squarely targeted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's governance, asserting that his political disagreement is rooted in policy, not personal animosity. During a media interaction in New Delhi, KTR voiced concerns over Reddy's alleged diversion tactics to distract from Congress's shortcomings.

Highlighting his concerns, KTR accused the Chief Minister of possessing "PhDs in diverting public attention," questioning why Reddy, 31 months in office, focuses on BRS if it is supposedly a "finished party." He further criticized national Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi for staying silent on what he termed Revanth Reddy's "irresponsible statements".

KTR condemned the Congress government for withholding irrigation water in the Kaleshwaram project, claiming misuse of the NDSA advisory role as a scapegoat. He branded this refusal a "deliberate criminal act," urging immediate action. Asserting BRS's intent to reclaim public favor, KTR announced a forthcoming statewide tour to address citizens directly, strengthening its electoral strategy.

Furthermore, KTR reiterated the BRS's foundational connection to Telangana's identity, questioning attempts by rival parties to assume this legacy. Criticism also extended to alleged corruption in land governance, implicating Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in questionable practices. Emphasizing regional representation, KTR demanded the Centre uphold southern states' parliamentary share during delimitation, to resist penalization for successful population control.

Confident of BRS bouncing back in upcoming elections, KTR affirmed the party's dedication to Telangana's progress as a central concern. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
4
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026