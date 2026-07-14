BRS Leader K T Rama Rao Engages in Intensive Electoral Roll Revision

On Tuesday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR, took part in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. As part of the exercise, KTR filled out the Enumeration Form with his voter details and submitted it to election officials. His family, including wife Shailima and son Himanshu, also engaged in this crucial democratic process.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the Phase-III of the Special Intensive Revision on May 14, aiming to update electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories. This massive operation encompasses over 36 crore electors and is synchronized with the ongoing Census's house listing phase to maximize efficiency and resource usage.

For Telangana and Punjab, the SIR schedule highlights October 1, 2026, as the target date for finalization. The preparatory stage runs from June 15 to June 24, with Booth Level Officer (BLO) visits conducted from June 25 to July 24. A rationalization period wraps up by July 24, with a draft roll released on July 31. Stakeholders have until August 30 to file claims and objections, ensuring the final roll's publication by the end 2026 timeline.