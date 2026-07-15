India Opens Eighth Auction of Critical Mineral Blocks

India has taken another step towards securing the raw materials needed for its clean energy and advanced manufacturing ambitions by launching the eighth tranche of critical and strategic mineral block auctions. The initiative, announced during the curtain raiser for India Mining Week 2026, is designed to reduce import dependence, attract private investment and strengthen domestic supply chains for minerals that power industries ranging from electric vehicles to defence and aerospace.

Twenty mineral blocks offered across nine states

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, accompanied by Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey, unveiled the latest round of auctions in the presence of government officials, state representatives, public sector companies, industry leaders and prospective investors.

The new tranche includes 20 mineral blocks, consisting of 13 newly identified deposits and seven blocks reoffered under the second attempt as per the Mineral (Auction) Rules. Together, they cover nine states—Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal.

The auction portfolio includes strategically important minerals such as lithium, rare earth elements, graphite, molybdenum, tungsten, potash, vanadium, titanium, gallium, phosphorite, bauxite, halite, manganese and glauconite. These resources are essential for clean energy technologies, batteries, electric mobility, electronics, fertilisers, defence equipment and advanced manufacturing.

Government aims to build stronger mineral security

Speaking at the launch, G. Kishan Reddy said the latest auction reflects the government's commitment to building a globally competitive mining ecosystem by encouraging investment, unlocking India's mineral wealth and strengthening long-term resource security.

Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey described mining as a pillar of India's economic growth and energy security. He said reforms such as commercial mining, digital governance and wider private sector participation are making the sector more transparent while ensuring that mining activities contribute to the development of local communities.

Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal said the latest auction raises the total number of critical mineral blocks offered by the government to 88, with 56 blocks already successfully auctioned, indicating growing confidence among investors in India's mining reforms.

Transparent online auction process begins

The Ministry of Mines has opened the sale of tender documents from 15 July 2026, with 14 September 2026 set as the deadline for purchasing documents. Technical bids and initial price offers must be submitted by 21 September 2026. The auctions will be conducted through a two-stage online ascending forward auction, with the preferred bidder selected on the basis of the highest percentage of the value of minerals dispatched. By expanding the pipeline of critical mineral projects, the government hopes to strengthen domestic exploration, encourage private investment and create a resilient mineral sector capable of supporting India's industrial growth and clean energy transition under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.