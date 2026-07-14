Atmanirbhar Panchayat Drive Expands to 10 States with New Outreach

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has expanded its Atmanirbhar Panchayat initiative to ten states after conducting a series of virtual outreach workshops on 13 and 14 July 2026, bringing together representatives from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The sessions introduced participants to the programme's vision of helping Panchayati Raj Institutions become financially self-reliant by strengthening their Own Source Revenue (OSR) through innovative, locally driven projects.

The workshops focused on explaining the programme's objectives, implementation framework and application process while encouraging Panchayats to identify untapped local resources that can generate sustainable income. Officials also received guidance on preparing proposals that can attract institutional and financial support.

In a message shared with participants, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj, urged Panchayati Raj Institutions to make better use of local assets, community resources and innovative ideas to create long-term revenue streams. He said financially strong Panchayats form the backbone of the vision for Viksit Bharat, adding that the Ministry will continue to provide technical assistance to help local bodies transform promising ideas into successful and self-sustaining projects.

Programme supports innovative projects through technical and financial partnerships

The Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme, implemented under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), is designed to strengthen the financial independence of Panchayats by increasing income generated from their own resources instead of relying solely on external grants.

The initiative invites Panchayats from across the country to participate in a transparent national challenge process by submitting proposals for innovative revenue-generating projects based on local strengths. These projects are expected to make productive use of idle public assets, unused land, local industries or other untapped opportunities capable of generating sustainable income for village and block-level institutions.

Eligibility has been defined to encourage participation from Panchayats that already demonstrate a certain level of financial capacity. Gram Panchayats with an annual Own Source Revenue of at least ₹50 lakh and Block Panchayats generating at least ₹1 crore, with a minimum of three years remaining in their tenure, can submit proposals under the programme.

Selected projects receive technical assistance to develop them into bankable proposals capable of attracting investment from multiple sources. Funding support can be mobilised through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, bank financing and convergence with existing government schemes.

The programme is supported by NABARD and HUDCO, which serve as institutional partners by helping Panchayats prepare project reports, strengthen financial planning and facilitate access to funding.

National outreach grows as Ministry invites more Panchayats to participate

During the virtual workshops, participants were encouraged to identify practical opportunities for sustainable income generation suited to the needs and resources of their local communities.

The sessions included detailed presentations by officials from NABARD and HUDCO, an explanation of programme guidelines, a live demonstration of the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Portal, and interactive discussions that allowed participants to clarify questions related to project preparation, eligibility and implementation.

With the completion of these workshops, the Ministry has now extended the programme's outreach to ten states. Earlier awareness programmes had already been organised in Hyderabad, Telangana, on 2 May 2026, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on 9 June 2026, and Kochi, Kerala, on 7 July 2026 through in-person and hybrid formats.

The expanded outreach now covers Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, creating a wider platform for Panchayats to explore innovative methods of improving financial sustainability.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has invited eligible Panchayats across India to participate in the initiative by submitting locally relevant ideas capable of generating long-term revenue. By strengthening financial independence at the grassroots level, the programme seeks to enable Panchayats to fund local development priorities more effectively while reducing dependence on external resources and building stronger rural institutions that can contribute to the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.