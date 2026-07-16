Kota Patients Demand Kidney Transplants Amid Dialysis Distress

Following the tragic deaths of five women, female patients at the Super Speciality Wing of Kota District Medical College have halted their dialysis treatment and are demanding immediate kidney transplants. The patients report severe discomfort after each session and urge the government for timely intervention.

Patients vocalized their plight to reporters, expressing deep distress from the dependence on dialysis and the separation from their families. They highlighted unfulfilled assurances from public representatives and called for written commitments to guarantee kidney transplants.

Dr. Nilesh Jain, Principal of Kota Medical College, defended dialysis as a critical life-saving measure. He urged patients to closely communicate with their doctors to dispel misconceptions, affirming that a dedicated medical team continuously monitors patient conditions.