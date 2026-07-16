Grand Rath Yatra Begins in Gujarat with Robust Security

The revered Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in Gujarat on Thursday, featuring around 200 glittering processions woven through the state. According to Gujarat's Director General of Police, GS Malik, substantial security measures are in place to ensure the festival unfolds peacefully, particularly emphasizing the sensitive nature of Ahmedabad's renowned Rath Yatra.

Malik assured that police personnel are deployed across Gujarat to uphold order and vigilance, focusing on Ahmedabad's historic 149th Rath Yatra. This festival is set to trace its traditional 16.2-kilometer route with accompanying grand spectacles of three main chariots, numerous elephants, trucks, akhadas, and vibrant devotional music groups. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasized the commitment to seamless execution of this ritual.

Security for the Yatra has been meticulously fortified, deploying over 30,000 personnel, including high-ranked officers, alongside advanced technology infusion like AI, drones, 3D mapping, and surveillance tools. These technological advancements aim to enhance vigilance and efficiently identify any threats. Anticipation builds as the sacred chariots are readied for the ceremonial procession.