Puri's Rath Yatra: A Majestic Display of Faith and Tradition

In the sacred town of Puri, spiritual enthusiasm soared on Thursday as the famed Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced. Thousands of devotees lined the Grand Road (Badadanda) to witness the glorious procession and catch sight of the deities as they set off on their grand chariots.

The deities are ceremoniously brought out from the sanctum sanctorum in a well-coordinated ritual known as Pahandi. Tradition dictates that Lord Sudarshan, Lord Jagannath's divine weapon, is the first to be escorted to the chariots, followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and finally, Lord Jagannath, revered as the Lord of the Universe.

Before taking their positions on the newly constructed wooden chariots - Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana - the deities partake in a symbolic circumambulation (parikrama). Subsequently, they will be seated on their thrones (Ratha Bije) to commence their annual sojourn to the Gundicha Temple.

Post-enchantment of the deities on their chariots, two vital rituals ensue. The Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peetha, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, joined by his disciples, pays homage to each chariot with special prayers and pujas.

Demonstrating humility and equality, Puri's titular King, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, arrives in a regal palanquin to perform the Chhera Pahanra, or sweeping of the chariots. In a grand display of servitude, the Gajapati Maharaja sweeps the chariot platforms with a golden-handled broom and sprinkles them with fragrant holy water.

Subsequent to these royal rites and the attachment of wooden horses, the grand chariot procession by devotees kicks off at approximately 2 pm. This procession leads Lord Balabhadra's Taladhwaja first, succeeded by Devi Subhadra's Darpadalana, and culminating with Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha making its way down Badadanda towards the Gundicha Temple.