Bihar's Deadly Love Triangle: Wife, Lover, and Contract Killer Arrested

In a shocking development, Bihar Police have arrested three individuals, including the wife of a railway employee and her alleged lover, in connection with a murder conspiracy. The incident occurred last month when Devkumar Gunjan was shot aboard the Jansadharan Express near Badlaghat in Katihar Rail District. Police revealed the conspiracy following a detailed investigation.

The case was formally registered at Mansi Rail Police Station on June 12, under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Arms Act. According to police statements, evidence from technical and scientific investigations prompted a successful joint operation by the Katihar Rail District's police and the STF/STAW-03 unit, resulting in the capture of Ajit Kumar, Samita Kumari, and Raju Kumar alias Dheeraj.

During interrogation, Ajit Kumar admitted his romantic involvement with Samita was obstructed by Devkumar Gunjan, prompting the hiring of Raju Kumar, a contract killer, to eliminate him. Tragically, Gunjan succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment. The investigation, spearheaded by a Special Investigation Team under constant supervision, continues as authorities work to apprehend other individuals implicated in the conspiracy.