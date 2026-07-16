Honoring Fallen Assam Rifles Heroes: A Legacy of Sacrifice and Valor

The mortal remains of Havildar Mohd Iqbal, an Assam Rifles soldier, were returned to his home in Kallar Mohra, Poonch. Locals and military personnel paid tributes, lauding his ultimate sacrifice. In a parallel ceremony, Lalngaraja commemorated Rifleman Govind Singh’s heroics from 1996, reinforcing the Assam Rifles' enduring commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:56 IST
Honoring Fallen Assam Rifles Heroes: A Legacy of Sacrifice and Valor
Army pays tribute to the fallen soldier (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The mortal remains of Havildar Mohd Iqbal, an Assam Rifles soldier who sacrificed his life during duty in Nagaland, returned to his hometown, Kallar Mohra, Poonch. A solemn tribute ceremony by army personnel and the local community marked the occasion, honoring his dedication and service to the nation.

In an interview with ANI, the fallen soldier's son, Fasal Iqbal, expressed immense pride in his father's sacrifice, sharing his own commitment to following in his father's footsteps by joining the armed forces. 'We feel proud he made the ultimate sacrifice for the country,' Fasal stated.

This sentiment of valor echoed earlier in Tripura, where the Assam Rifles organized a wreath-laying ceremony for Rifleman Govind Singh, who demonstrated exemplary bravery in 1996. Officials and troops gathered for the ceremony, affirming the Force's commitment to remembering such sacrifices.

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