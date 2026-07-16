Blazing Inferno at Karur's Massive Garbage Dump

A massive fire erupted at the Karur City Municipal Corporation's waste dump, spreading rapidly and engulfing the area in thick smoke. Over 20 firefighters are battling the flames, which have been burning for hours. The cause remains unknown as authorities continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:57 IST
Blazing Inferno at Karur's Massive Garbage Dump
Massive fire at garbage dump in Karur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at the garbage dump owned by Karur City Municipal Corporation on Wednesday night, engulfing the area in thick smoke.

The blaze, which reportedly started at around 8 p.m., quickly spread across the mountain of accumulated waste, filling the air with intense heat and acrid smoke. More than 20 firefighters have been deployed, working tirelessly with three fire engines to contain the inferno.

The dump serves as a disposal site for solid waste collected from all 48 wards under the municipal jurisdiction. The cause of the fire remains unclear as investigations are ongoing. Further updates are awaited from local authorities.

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