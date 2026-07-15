Volunteer Firefighter Confesses: Blaze Near Paris's Historic Forests Under Investigation

A volunteer firefighter, arrested on suspicion of igniting a fire in a historic forest near Paris, has confessed, according to French media and local prosecutor Diane Ngomsik. The incident poses a threat to the renowned Palace of Fontainebleau as firefighters continue their efforts to control the ongoing blaze.

The confessed volunteer admitted to using a lighter and gasoline to start the fire, while a second suspect claimed to have accidentally started one by disposing of a cigarette. Meanwhile, authorities have managed to contain the dual blazes that have consumed nearly 1,600 and 450 hectares of the surrounding forest respectively, said Prefect Pierre Ory.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported that the fire, which forced evacuations and closed major transport routes, is part of a record-breaking year for blazes in France. Driven by extreme drought and heatwaves, the fires highlight the impact of climate change, with 59 suspects arrested so far this year.