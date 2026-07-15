Inferno at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams Reduces Iconic Structure to Rubble

A formidable blaze broke out at the defunct Kingdom of Dreams located in Gurugram's Sector 29 on Wednesday, prompting immediate action from local fire services. At least five fire tenders responded swiftly to the emergency call, ensuring that the situation was contained as efficiently as possible.

Fire Officer Naresh Kumar confirmed to ANI that the facility, which has been out of operation for some time, suffered no casualties. 'The building has been reduced to a heap of scrap,' he noted, emphasizing the considerable damage inflicted by the flames.

The specific cause of the fire remains under investigation. Kumar mentioned that the fire, originating from thermocol stored at the structure's front, sent towering columns of smoke into the sky. The fire unit's proximity allowed for an expedited response time. Further details are expected as investigations continue into the inferno, resembling a previous incident in the area the night before.