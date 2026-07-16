Rajasthan Teacher Suspended Amid Controversy Over Student Search Scandal

A senior female teacher in Rajasthan has been suspended for allegedly forcing female students to strip during a search for missing money. The incident, which took place in Sawai Madhopur district, led to outrage among parents and prompted an official inquiry into the teacher's conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:00 IST
Rajasthan Teacher Suspended Amid Controversy Over Student Search Scandal
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior female teacher in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district has been suspended following allegations that she coerced female students into stripping during a search for a missing Rs 500. The teacher, Saraswati Meena, was suspended from her duties immediately after a preliminary inquiry by the District Education Officer confirmed complaints against her.

Officials report that the incident began when Meena discovered a missing Rs 500 note in her classroom. Failing to find the money, she allegedly suspected the involvement of the students and, with the assistance of an associate, locked female students of Classes 9 and 11 in a room. Under the guise of conducting an investigation, the students were reportedly forced to strip to locate the missing cash.

The incident sparked uproar among parents, who flocked to the school, prompting swift action from senior administrative and education officials. According to the Joint Director of School Education, Bharatpur Division, Meena's suspension was enacted under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules, following serious complaints about her conduct. She will remain stationed at the Block Education Office in Rajakhera, Dholpur, and will receive a subsistence allowance during her suspension. A formal departmental inquiry has been launched to investigate the incident further.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026