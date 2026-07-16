Rajasthan Teacher Suspended Amid Controversy Over Student Search Scandal

A senior female teacher in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district has been suspended following allegations that she coerced female students into stripping during a search for a missing Rs 500. The teacher, Saraswati Meena, was suspended from her duties immediately after a preliminary inquiry by the District Education Officer confirmed complaints against her.

Officials report that the incident began when Meena discovered a missing Rs 500 note in her classroom. Failing to find the money, she allegedly suspected the involvement of the students and, with the assistance of an associate, locked female students of Classes 9 and 11 in a room. Under the guise of conducting an investigation, the students were reportedly forced to strip to locate the missing cash.

The incident sparked uproar among parents, who flocked to the school, prompting swift action from senior administrative and education officials. According to the Joint Director of School Education, Bharatpur Division, Meena's suspension was enacted under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules, following serious complaints about her conduct. She will remain stationed at the Block Education Office in Rajakhera, Dholpur, and will receive a subsistence allowance during her suspension. A formal departmental inquiry has been launched to investigate the incident further.