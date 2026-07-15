High Court Grants Limited Parole to Al Falah Trust Accused Amid Serious Allegations

The Delhi High Court has granted Jawad Ahmed Siddique three days' custody parole to visit his ailing wife, denying his interim bail plea due to serious charges and potential flight risk. Siddique, linked to multiple financial misconduct cases, remains under stringent scrutiny by enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:46 IST
High Court Grants Limited Parole to Al Falah Trust Accused Amid Serious Allegations
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court has granted Jawad Ahmed Siddique three days' custody parole to visit his ailing wife on specific dates this July. Siddique stands accused in two major money laundering cases tied to the Al Falah Trust and alleged land grabbing, which has left him embroiled in serious legal troubles.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in an order dated July 13, denied Siddique's request for six weeks' interim bail, citing the grave nature of the allegations against him and his potential to tamper with evidence. The court opted for a limited parole period, balancing humanitarian concerns with judicial caution.

Siddique's attempts to gain a longer release were met with fiercer opposition from the Enforcement Directorate, who argued his wife's condition did not warrant extended bail as she had shown self-sufficiency and was not in a life-threatening state. Despite emotional appeals, Siddique's legal challenges continue unabated.

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