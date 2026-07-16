Medanta Organizes Free Health Check-Up Camp for Assam House Employees

Medanta - The Medicity and Assam Bhawan teamed up for a free health check-up camp promoting preventive healthcare for Assam House's staff. Over 100 participants received specialist consultations and underwent various tests, reflecting a shared commitment to employee welfare and early detection of health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 13:37 IST
Medanta Organizes Free Health Check-Up Camp for Assam House Employees
Free health check-up camp organise by Medanta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive move towards preventive healthcare, Medanta - The Medicity, in collaboration with the Resident Commissioner of Assam Bhawan, held a complimentary health check-up camp at Assam House, Chanakyapuri, on Tuesday. This initiative aimed at encouraging regular medical screenings among the officers, employees, and outsourced staff of Assam House and Assam Bhawan.

With more than 100 participants, the camp offered a suite of essential health exams, including checks for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, bone mineral density, and ECG, alongside consultations from cardiologists and general physicians. This comprehensive service allowed participants to gain a clearer understanding of their health and to seek further medical advice if necessary.

Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan expressed her gratitude towards Medanta for organizing the camp, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in maintaining employee well-being. Organizers echoed the sentiment, highlighting the shared focus on early detection of health issues to ensure workforce productivity. Participants voiced their appreciation for accessing quality healthcare services directly at their workplace. (ANI)

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