Supreme Court Challenges Centre Over Third Language Policy in Schools

The Supreme Court has advised the Centre to reconsider its third language policy, suggesting its introduction from Classes 5 or 6 instead of Class 9 to alleviate student stress. The Court highlighted the need for cooperation between Tamil Nadu and the Centre regarding Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:04 IST
Supreme Court Challenges Centre Over Third Language Policy in Schools
The Supreme Court (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday called upon the Centre to reevaluate its approach to the introduction of a third language in schools, suggesting that it should be implemented earlier in the educational journey, specifically from Classes 5 or 6, rather than starting from Class 9. The Court expressed concern over the added stress this places on students.

During the hearing of Tamil Nadu government's appeal against a Madras High Court ruling directed at establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the state, Justice BV Nagarathna questioned the Centre's language policy. The Justice highlighted that introducing a third language only from Class 9 unnecessarily burdens students who are already facing academic pressures.

The proceedings also touched upon Tamil Nadu's opposition to Navodaya schools, despite the Centre's offer to cover all expenditures if the state provides the land. The Court encouraged Tamil Nadu to engage further with the Centre to resolve the issue, emphasizing the need for better cooperation under India's federal framework.

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