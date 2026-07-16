Hyderabad School Faces Backlash Over Religious Assignments Controversy

A Hyderabad school has terminated a teacher amid protests after allegations surfaced that religious homework was assigned to Class 2 students. The issue led to protests, with police detaining BJP leaders and parents. The school's management barred the teacher from future employment within the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:46 IST
Hyderabad School Faces Backlash Over Religious Assignments Controversy
Visual from the sit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The management of a school in Hyderabad's Sayeedabad has taken decisive action by terminating a teacher's services and barring her from future employment following accusations of assigning religious homework to Class 2 students. This decision came in response to a formal complaint lodged by a student's parents and local BJP leaders at the Saidabad police station.

The termination order, dated July 15, stated that the teacher's role as a 'Mother Teacher' was terminated effective July 16. The document, signed by the school's Principal, conveyed that the teacher is permanently banned from future employment within the education group.

The incident sparked significant unrest with protests held outside the school premises, prompting intervention by Hyderabad Police to maintain order. The police detained multiple BJP workers and parents who were actively protesting, demanding immediate action against the school.

Protesters, including BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav, demanded the school's immediate closure and the arrest of the Principal and involved teachers. Yadav was detained, expressing concerns over the curriculum and alleging influential political interference from AIMIM leaders Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Another BJP figure, advocate Karuna Sagar, criticized the absence of formal police action such as filing an FIR. He demanded accountability from the Principal for allegedly compelling students to engage in religious studies. Despite the controversy, police have yet to release a comprehensive statement on the ongoing investigation or legal actions pending.

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