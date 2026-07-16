The Uneasy U.S.-Israel Dynamic: Vance's Candid Critique

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has openly criticized attempts by certain Israeli government members to sway American public opinion against a recent U.S. deal with Iran, aimed at ending the war. This remark came during a podcast with host Joe Rogan, echoing his past criticisms of Israeli policy.

Vance defended last month's agreement to end the conflict, despite backlash over unresolved issues regarding Iran's missile and nuclear programs. He noted that some Israeli officials seem intent on altering U.S. policy to prolong their military efforts with Hezbollah.

While acknowledging Israel's and other nations' attempts to influence, Vance stressed concern only arises when these efforts impact American political decisions. His comments follow a public rebuke of criticism that the deal undermines Israeli security.