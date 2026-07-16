Controversy Over Prison Assignment of German Activist

German far-right activist Marla-Svenja Liebich, who legally changed gender to a woman in 2024, has been placed in a men's prison following extradition from the Czech Republic. Initially taken to a women's prison in Saxony, Liebich was transferred to a men's facility the same day, according to Saxony's Ministry of Justice.

The decision, made without involvement from the minister of justice, was based on consultations with prison management and experts. 'It's good that the prison quickly set the record straight,' stated Saxony Minister of Justice Constanze Geiert. Liebich's legal gender change, under the new Self-Determination Act, raised questions about Germany's prison assignment policies.

Liebich, initially sentenced while legally male for offenses including incitement to hatred, changed her legal gender following the introduction of the Self-Determination Act. Her subsequent transfer to Chemnitz women's prison sparked criticism and claims of legal loopholes. After fleeing and being apprehended by Czech police, Liebich opposed returning to Germany due to concerns about her prison placement.