Ukraine Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's parliament has appointed Sergii Koretskyi as the new prime minister, marking the third such appointment since the Russian invasion in 2022. Koretskyi, formerly the CEO of Naftogaz, has been lauded for his management skills. His priorities include Ukraine's defense, economic stability, and EU integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:49 IST
Ukraine Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's parliament has made a significant decision, voting to appoint energy executive Sergii Koretskyi as the nation's new prime minister. This marks the third prime ministerial appointment since the onset of Russia's invasion in 2022. Koretskyi, previously heading the energy giant Naftogaz, received praise from lawmakers for his adept management skills and efficiency.

The parliament expressed confidence in Koretskyi, voting overwhelmingly in his favor with 289 votes, highlighting his potential to steer Ukraine through its ongoing crisis. Before the vote, Koretskyi outlined his primary focus, which includes bolstering Ukraine's defense, ensuring economic stability, and furthering integration into the European Union.

His appointment comes at a critical juncture as Ukraine continues to navigate the challenges posed by the conflict and seeks to strengthen its position on the global stage. Koretskyi's leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future direction during these tumultuous times.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026