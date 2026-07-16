Ukraine Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's parliament has made a significant decision, voting to appoint energy executive Sergii Koretskyi as the nation's new prime minister. This marks the third prime ministerial appointment since the onset of Russia's invasion in 2022. Koretskyi, previously heading the energy giant Naftogaz, received praise from lawmakers for his adept management skills and efficiency.

The parliament expressed confidence in Koretskyi, voting overwhelmingly in his favor with 289 votes, highlighting his potential to steer Ukraine through its ongoing crisis. Before the vote, Koretskyi outlined his primary focus, which includes bolstering Ukraine's defense, ensuring economic stability, and furthering integration into the European Union.

His appointment comes at a critical juncture as Ukraine continues to navigate the challenges posed by the conflict and seeks to strengthen its position on the global stage. Koretskyi's leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future direction during these tumultuous times.