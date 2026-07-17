ED Targets Mahadev Enclave in Illegal Sand Mining Probe Across Three States

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on Friday across Bihar, Delhi, and Rajasthan as part of an investigation into alleged illegal sand mining activities by Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd, managed by the Chandak family from Rajasthan. The operation spanned eight sites, including locations in Bihar's Banka and Patna, Delhi, and four sites in Sri Ganganagar, alongside Jaipur.

Under the authority of the PMLA, the ED's Patna zonal office spearheaded the search, uncovering significant evidence of unauthorized large-scale sand mining by Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd, which evaded detection by the state mining department. This move was prompted by data revealing extensive sand extraction, not previously accounted for.

The ED involved IIT Patna for a detailed geospatial analysis of the sandghats in Bihar's Banka district. Their findings indicated that Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd. illegally mined sand with an estimated market value exceeding Rs 131 crore from 2015-16 to 2022-23. These findings were shared under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, prompting Bihar's Mines and Geology Department to file an FIR, which remains under investigation.