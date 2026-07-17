ED Targets Mahadev Enclave in Illegal Sand Mining Probe Across Three States

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Bihar, Delhi, and Rajasthan, targeting Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd, for alleged illegal sand mining. Evidence from geospatial analysis by IIT Patna revealed large-scale unreported mining, valued at over Rs 131 crore, leading to further investigations under money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:24 IST
ED Targets Mahadev Enclave in Illegal Sand Mining Probe Across Three States
Official logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on Friday across Bihar, Delhi, and Rajasthan as part of an investigation into alleged illegal sand mining activities by Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd, managed by the Chandak family from Rajasthan. The operation spanned eight sites, including locations in Bihar's Banka and Patna, Delhi, and four sites in Sri Ganganagar, alongside Jaipur.

Under the authority of the PMLA, the ED's Patna zonal office spearheaded the search, uncovering significant evidence of unauthorized large-scale sand mining by Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd, which evaded detection by the state mining department. This move was prompted by data revealing extensive sand extraction, not previously accounted for.

The ED involved IIT Patna for a detailed geospatial analysis of the sandghats in Bihar's Banka district. Their findings indicated that Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd. illegally mined sand with an estimated market value exceeding Rs 131 crore from 2015-16 to 2022-23. These findings were shared under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, prompting Bihar's Mines and Geology Department to file an FIR, which remains under investigation.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026