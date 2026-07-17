Heartbreak in Murshidabad: Train Tragedy Claims Young Lives

A tragic train accident in Murshidabad's Berhampore led to the deaths of three students and injured several others. West Bengal authorities, including CM Suvendu Adhikari, have pledged a thorough investigation, while local and national leaders call for accountability and support for the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:12 IST
Heartbreak in Murshidabad: Train Tragedy Claims Young Lives
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grave incident casting a shadow over Murshidabad, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep sorrow over a devastating train accident that claimed the lives of young students in Berhampore.

The Chief Minister confirmed that both the district administration and health officials are actively present, overseeing the crucial rescue operations and ensuring the injured receive necessary medical treatment. His heartfelt condolences were expressed in a post on X, asserting, "Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Murshidabad this morning. My heart goes out to the families, especially the parents of the young students who lost their lives."

Highlighting a commitment to justice, the Chief Minister assured rigorous actions, stating, "I have directed the authorities to extend all possible aid to the injured and their families. Minister Gouri Sankar Ghosh is actively monitoring the situation, and high-ranking officials are supervising operations on the ground. Arrests have been made, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to ensure accountability."

The accident occurred when a school van crossing tracks at Karnasubarna railway crossing was struck by a train, resulting in the death of three students and injury to several others. The impact was significant, upending the van. Currently, the injured students are undergoing treatment, yet concerns about the toll rising persist as several children's conditions remain critical.

Heartfelt condolences have poured in, with Union Minister and BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumder expressing sorrow and demanding detailed investigations to ascertain responsibility for this calamity.

"Children's deaths weigh heavily on our hearts, necessitating a thorough inquiry. I trust the Railways will conduct a parallel investigation to uncover the truth," he emphasized. (ANI)

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