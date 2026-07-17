Netflix's Growth Conundrum: Are the Glory Days Over?

Netflix's shares experienced a significant decline of more than 10% in premarket trading on Friday. The drop follows the streaming giant's forecast of slower revenue growth and changes in viewership data frequency, sparking concern that its exceptional growth phase may be waning.

The company announced a reduction in the frequency of its viewing-hours report from twice a year to annually starting in 2027, adding to last year's decision to stop releasing subscriber numbers. This move has left investors uneasy as Netflix faces increasing competition from traditional media and digital platforms like YouTube.

Netflix's failure to acquire Warner Bros and a weaker content line-up this year have further fueled doubts about its growth trajectory. Analysts have reacted by cutting price targets, though the median target remains substantially higher than Thursday's closing price. The company's premium valuation, compared to peers, underscores the pressures it faces to maintain its lead.