Saidabad School Controversy Sparks Legal and Political Storm

Hyderabad's Saidabad Police have registered three FIRs concerning an incident at Success School and subsequent BJP protests. Allegations range from property damage and public disorder to religious coercion of a minor. An investigation is underway to address claims of breach of peace, financial loss, and religious interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:22 IST
Saidabad School Controversy Sparks Legal and Political Storm
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Hyderabad's Saidabad Police have initiated legal proceedings by registering three First Information Reports (FIRs) related to a contentious incident at Success School and a protest by BJP leaders and supporters. The initial FIR pertains to an alleged assembly near the school on July 16 by BJP affiliates, reportedly protesting an issue involving a teacher-student interaction.

The complaint was made by Sub-Inspector B Gnaneshwar, who cited concerns of potential public disorder. Consequently, 42 individuals were taken into preventive custody. A second FIR was filed by a businessman, Abdul Kavi Obaid Patel, who claimed that individuals damaged school property at around 1:30 PM on the same day, causing financial loss and distress among the school's stakeholders.

The third FIR focuses on religious freedom issues, filed by Supriya Goud concerning her son's forced participation in religious activities, which she alleges violates his rights. Saidabad Police are actively investigating these complex cases involving public peace and religious autonomy, with Sub-Inspector Gnaneshwar leading the inquiry. (ANI)

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