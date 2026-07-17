Kazakhstan's Fuel Lifeline: A New Era in Central Russian Supply
Kazakhstan supplied its first gasoline cargo to Russia in July, delivering about 1,000 metric tons to Central Russia. The move comes as Russia grapples with gasoline shortages due to Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil refineries, prompting an increase in fuel imports from neighboring Kazakhstan and Belarus, as well as India.
- Country:
- Russia
Kazakhstan has embarked on a significant development by exporting its first gasoline cargo to Russia, supplying approximately 1,000 metric tons to a region in Central Russia in July.
The export follows a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, which have triggered gasoline shortages across the country.
In response to these shortages, Russian authorities are turning to Kazakhstan and Belarus for additional fuel supplies while also beginning gasoline imports from India by sea.