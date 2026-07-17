Census 2027 Kicks Off Using Digital Tools in Tamil Nadu and Tripura

The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 has begun in Tamil Nadu and Tripura, marking a significant step in utilizing digital tools for data collection. This phase allows residents to complete surveys online until July 31, after which house-to-house enumeration will occur. The initiative aims for comprehensive demographic data gathering across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:18 IST
Census 2027 Kicks Off Using Digital Tools in Tamil Nadu and Tripura
A view of a mobile van for the 2027 Census (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Census 2027 operations have officially commenced in Tamil Nadu and Tripura, introducing a new era of digital data collection. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Self-Enumeration (SE) facility for Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) is available until July 31, facilitating online data completion.

Residents in these states can take advantage of the digital platform to complete their census details before the subsequent house-to-house enumeration from August 1. The MHA emphasizes the importance of retaining the generated self-enumeration ID for enumerators' visits.

As part of a nationwide effort, the digital initiative follows the completion of similar operations in 23 states and UTs. These efforts utilize a mobile app for data collection, ensuring the first phase is executed efficiently. The Census Act, 1948 guarantees that all information remains confidential, used only for statistical purposes and development planning.

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