Census 2027 Kicks Off Using Digital Tools in Tamil Nadu and Tripura

The Census 2027 operations have officially commenced in Tamil Nadu and Tripura, introducing a new era of digital data collection. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Self-Enumeration (SE) facility for Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) is available until July 31, facilitating online data completion.

Residents in these states can take advantage of the digital platform to complete their census details before the subsequent house-to-house enumeration from August 1. The MHA emphasizes the importance of retaining the generated self-enumeration ID for enumerators' visits.

As part of a nationwide effort, the digital initiative follows the completion of similar operations in 23 states and UTs. These efforts utilize a mobile app for data collection, ensuring the first phase is executed efficiently. The Census Act, 1948 guarantees that all information remains confidential, used only for statistical purposes and development planning.