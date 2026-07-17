SIT Tightens Grip: Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case Deepens

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations from Badrinath Temple intensifies as former temple officer Rajendra Chauhan has been arrested. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing CCTV footage showing Chauhan allegedly pocketing cash. The BKTC's 18-page report and additional footage point to more suspects, furthering the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:14 IST
SIT Tightens Grip: Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case Deepens
SIT entering Badrinath temple premises (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major development has taken place in the ongoing probe into the alleged theft of donations at the Badrinath Temple, as authorities have arrested former temple officer Rajendra Chauhan. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained Chauhan after extensive interrogation, lasting four hours on Friday.

Chauhan, considered a primary suspect, is allegedly captured on CCTV footage collecting and pocketing cash bundles on multiple occasions throughout June. This evidence prompted the SIT to summon him. The SIT continues its examination of this footage alongside other evidence as part of a rigorous investigative process into the claimed theft.

Further intensifying the investigation, the SIT has received an 18-page internal inquiry report from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), which outlines findings related to the alleged theft. Newly acquired CCTV footage has led to the identification of additional suspects. Meanwhile, the SIT has questioned the Temple CEO and other officials to close operational oversight gaps.

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