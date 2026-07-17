High-Stakes Heist: Inside the Badrinath Temple Donation Scandal

The Uttarakhand Police conducted a significant raid at the residence of Rajendra Chauhan, a former official of the Badrinath Temple, uncovering foreign currencies and valuable materials, authorities reported on Friday. This operation followed Chauhan's arrest, who is at the center of the alleged temple donation theft scandal.

Chauhan was taken into custody after intensive interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) lasting nearly four hours. Surveillance footage purportedly shows Chauhan pocketing cash on several occasions in late June, triggering his summons and arrest. According to SIT Investigation Officer Mahadev Uniyal, while saffron and other materials were seized, the search for additional cash is ongoing amid Chauhan's lack of cooperation.

Chauhan is due to appear in court on July 18, as the SIT continues its probe into the Badrinath Temple donation theft. The inquiry has been bolstered by an 18-page report from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and newly obtained CCTV footage, which have led investigators to uncover more suspects, according to Uttarakhand Police.