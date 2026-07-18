Swift and Skillful: Kerala Fire Service Rescues MP Tharoor from Stuck Hotel Lift

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor extolled the 'speed, efficiency, and capability' of the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service after they swiftly rescued him from a stalled elevator at a private hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred as Tharoor was heading to the Rotary Club of Trivandrum East's installation ceremony.

The rescue team promptly arrived at the hotel, employing a hydraulic spreader to open the jammed lift doors and ensure Tharoor's safe exit. He took to X to laud the team, sharing an ANI post that narrated the brief ordeal and the rescue by the adept Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

While the incident rendered Tharoor late for subsequent engagements, including a meeting with a minister, he emphasized his appreciation for the team's commendable work. Officials confirmed that the team reached the scene swiftly, using specialized equipment to facilitate the Congress MP's safe evacuation.

After the successful rescue, Tharoor continued to the Rotary Club event, where he publicly praised the rescue team for their prompt response and professionalism. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude, underscoring the vital role of the Fire and Rescue Services in ensuring public safety.