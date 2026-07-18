India's Skyroot Aerospace Launches Historic Private Orbital Rocket 'Vikram-1'

Skyroot Aerospace, co-founded by COO Naga Bharath Daka, has successfully launched Vikram-1, setting a landmark in India's space sector as the nation's first privately developed orbital rocket took flight. This event highlights eight years of dedication towards creating cost-effective, reliable launch solutions from India for global satellite operators.

Speaking from Sriharikota's spaceport, Daka expressed anticipation and excitement over the launch, attributing it to the relentless efforts of Skyroot's team. Vikram-1, an all-carbon-fiber, multi-stage rocket, features advanced technology including 3D-printed engines, reflecting significant innovation in design and capabilities to place multiple satellites into orbit.

Skyroot's CEO, Pawan Kumar Chandan, dubbed the launch a proud moment for India, emphasizing the uniqueness of having a private Indian company operating at such a level. Earlier, PM Modi commended the launch, calling it a 'historic new frontier' demonstrating the entrepreneurial spirit of India, as the mission 'Aagaman' commenced at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.