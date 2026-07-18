Flash Flood Devastation in Northern Vietnam Village

A flash flood in Vietnam's Lai Chau province killed four people, left four missing, and injured seven, following days of heavy rainfall. The flood severely damaged infrastructure and agriculture. Vietnam often experiences destructive storms and floods, which claimed nearly 500 lives last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 10:59 IST
Flash Flood Devastation in Northern Vietnam Village
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  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a tragic event, a flash flood has claimed the lives of four individuals and left another four missing in Muong Than village, located in Vietnam's northern Lai Chau province. State media reported the calamity on Saturday, underscoring the severe impact of the relentless rains.

The Vietnam News Agency revealed that the flood, occurring early Friday, was precipitated by continuous heavy rains throughout northern Vietnam. Seven people sustained injuries, while the inundation wreaked havoc on the village, strewing rocks and wood debris across damaged roads.

The region is no stranger to such natural disasters during its peak rainy season, spanning July to September. Last year alone, floods and storms resulted in the deaths of 489 people. Current forecasts suggest further rain, raising warnings for additional floods and landslides.

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