Delhi Police's Stealthy Move: Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Removed Quietly

In a secretive dawn operation, Delhi Police removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar. Executed with minimal commotion, the move followed orders from a high-level meeting led by the new Police Commissioner. Officers ensured a peaceful removal, despite brief protest obstructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:04 IST
Delhi Police's Stealthy Move: Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Removed Quietly
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being taken to a hospital by Delhi Police from the Jantar Mantar protest site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a strategic and covert dawn operation, the Delhi Police removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site on Saturday. This carefully orchestrated move followed a high-level meeting where strategies were finalized under the stewardship of the newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, say top police sources.

Executing the plan, around 30-35 personnel, including members from the New Delhi district's Special Staff and local police, infiltrated the area dressed as civilians to avoid public attention. The operation was so secretive that most officers were only informed on a need-to-know basis, ensuring that the details remained known to just a few senior officials.

The removal was tiered into a three-layered operation. Firstly, plainclothes officers discreetly secured Wangchuk's position, gently escorting him away under large white sheets. The second tier involved CRPF and RAF personnel maintaining order among protesters, while senior officers vigilantly monitored the situation from a control point. Despite protester resistance, Delhi Police emphasized that their action adhered to legal and medical guidelines, appealing for a peaceful vacating of the protest site.

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