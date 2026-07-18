Vikram-1: India's Private Space Leap with Skyroot

In a landmark achievement, Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, on Saturday. Hailed by Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh as a 'proud moment for every Indian,' the launch marks a pivotal milestone for the nation's burgeoning private space sector.

Speaking with ANI, Minister Singh attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic decision made five to six years ago to open the Indian space sector to private entities. He praised Skyroot for becoming the first private company to execute a launch from Sriharikota, congratulating India and emphasizing the credit due to the Prime Minister for this forward-thinking initiative.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Singh expressed optimism for India's evolving space economy, which reached nearly USD 9 billion and aims to grow to USD 40-45 billion within a decade. The triumphant launch of Vikram-1 signifies India's emergence as a prominent global space player, with employees at Skyroot proudly celebrating years of dedicated collaboration culminating in this historic milestone.