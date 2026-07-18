Protests and Tensions: CJP's Unapproved March Amid Monsoon Session

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced plans for a protest march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session, despite not having secured official clearance from the Delhi Police. According to ANI, the CJP has yet to approach authorities for the necessary permissions, making it improbable that the march will receive approval due to heightened security measures for the session.

With the Monsoon Session set to begin on July 20 and continue until August 13, Delhi Police have enacted prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier known as Section 144. These orders are specifically designed to maintain order around Parliament and India Gate, where gatherings, unauthorized demonstrations, and weapons are strictly prohibited. This enforcement aims to ensure the smooth conduct of parliamentary proceedings.

The protest takes place as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who initiated the march, remains hospitalized following a 20-day hunger strike. His health condition has deteriorated significantly, necessitating medical attention at Safdarjung Hospital. In response to these developments, Delhi Police held an emergency meeting to address the situation, as tensions rise with student groups and political workers continuing to support the demonstrations led by the CJP at Jantar Mantar.