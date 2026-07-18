Skyroot Aerospace Launches India Into New Space Frontier with Vikram-1

In a historic achievement for India's space program, privately developed Vikram-1 has successfully reached orbit, marking a significant milestone in the nation's aerospace capabilities. Launched by Skyroot Aerospace, this mission positions India among the elite countries with private orbital launch capabilities.

The maiden flight, dubbed 'Mission Aagaman,' was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, showcasing the prowess and ingenuity of Indian scientists and engineers. Completing all its planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of the Orbital Adjustment Module, the rocket's success echoes the advancing privatization of space endeavors in India.

YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have both hailed this momentous event. They emphasized the mission's significance as an inspiration for future innovations and a testament to the expanding role of the private sector in India's space missions.