AfDB Delivers Ambulances and Medical Equipment to The Gambia

The Gambia has strengthened its healthcare system with the delivery of 10 fully equipped ambulances and a wide range of essential medical equipment through a regional health programme financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group. The new support is expected to improve emergency medical services, expand access to critical healthcare and strengthen the country's ability to respond to future public health emergencies.

The equipment was officially handed over in Banjul on 9 July during a ceremony led by Vice-President Muhammed B.S. Jallow, attended by representatives from the Gambian Government, ECOWAS, the West African Health Organization (WAHO), the African Development Bank Group, development partners and members of the diplomatic community.

Major Investment in Emergency Healthcare

The support forms part of the AfDB Group's Regional COVID-19 Response Project, implemented by WAHO across ECOWAS member states. The regional initiative is valued at around $22.38 million, with approximately $3.4 million allocated to The Gambia.

The package includes four-wheel-drive ambulances, haemodialysis machines, X-ray and ultrasound systems, anaesthetic machines, oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies that will strengthen emergency referrals, improve diagnosis and enhance clinical care across the country.

Training Strengthens Health Workforce

The project has gone beyond supplying equipment by investing in the skills of healthcare workers. More than 1,400 health professionals have received training in disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, field epidemiology, biomedical equipment maintenance and other priority areas that improve preparedness for future health emergencies.

Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh described the delivery as a milestone for the country's healthcare system, noting that it represents the largest single donation of ambulances that The Gambia has received from one institution.

Investment in People and Public Health

Joseph Ribeiro, Deputy Director General of the African Development Bank Group for West Africa, said the investment extends far beyond healthcare infrastructure, benefiting mothers, children, frontline health workers and public institutions responsible for protecting communities.

He also praised the collaboration between the Gambian Government, ECOWAS, WAHO, the Government of Germany and other partners, describing it as an example of regional cooperation that strengthens health security across West Africa.

As the new ambulances and medical equipment enter service, continued maintenance, skilled personnel and efficient healthcare systems will play a key role in ensuring the investment delivers lasting benefits and improves access to life-saving care for communities across The Gambia.