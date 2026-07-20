BYPL Unveils Smart Substation and Rooftop Solar Initiative in Delhi

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), in line with the Delhi Government's objective of transforming the city, has launched two forward-looking initiatives. These include Delhi's first-ever smart pad-mounted substation at Amar Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar, and the 'Solarise East' project designed to boost rooftop solar installations across East Delhi.

The formal inauguration was attended by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, Delhi's Power Minister Ashish Sood, various local MLAs, and senior officials. The event, showcasing BYPL's commitment to sustainable energy solutions, highlighted the substation’s space-efficient design and advanced network capabilities.

Minister Sood highlighted the city's strategic power improvements, emphasizing that these projects support Delhi's future energy needs. As part of a Rs 1,427 crore power infrastructure investment, these initiatives underscore efforts towards ensuring reliable, affordable, and green energy for New Delhi's citizens.