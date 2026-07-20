BYPL Unveils Smart Substation and Rooftop Solar Initiative in Delhi

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) launches two initiatives in East Delhi: a 2 x 1,000 kVA smart substation and Solarise East, promoting solar adoption under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and Delhi Solar Policy. These projects aim to modernize Delhi's power infrastructure and encourage community solar power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:43 IST
BYPL Unveils Smart Substation and Rooftop Solar Initiative in Delhi
Minister for Power, Government of NCT of Delhi Ashish Sood, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), in line with the Delhi Government's objective of transforming the city, has launched two forward-looking initiatives. These include Delhi's first-ever smart pad-mounted substation at Amar Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar, and the 'Solarise East' project designed to boost rooftop solar installations across East Delhi.

The formal inauguration was attended by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, Delhi's Power Minister Ashish Sood, various local MLAs, and senior officials. The event, showcasing BYPL's commitment to sustainable energy solutions, highlighted the substation’s space-efficient design and advanced network capabilities.

Minister Sood highlighted the city's strategic power improvements, emphasizing that these projects support Delhi's future energy needs. As part of a Rs 1,427 crore power infrastructure investment, these initiatives underscore efforts towards ensuring reliable, affordable, and green energy for New Delhi's citizens.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026