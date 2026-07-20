New Era in Cancer Screening: India to Introduce Multi-Cancer Detection Test

Yet Beyond These Numbers Lies A More Pressing Concern: Cancer In India Is Still Frequently Diagnosed At Advanced Stages

Dr Dangs Lab, a leader in high-quality diagnostics in India, has forged a strategic partnership with Zydus Lifesciences to introduce Shield™, an innovative blood-based multi-cancer detection (MCD) test. This pioneering initiative marks a significant stride in precision cancer screening nationwide, addressing the critical need for early cancer detection tools.

This collaboration brings together the expertise of Guardant Health, a top player in precision oncology, to tackle India's mounting cancer burden, projected by the Indian Council of Medical Research to increase by 12-15% in the coming years. With conventional screening methods largely organ-specific, the Shield MCD test offers a promising alternative for more comprehensive detection.

As the incidence of late-stage cancer diagnoses continues to be a challenge in India, Shield™ is poised as a game-changer for early detection, particularly for cancers such as breast, lung, and colorectal, among others. The test's availability is a crucial development in enhancing patient outcomes and closing gaps in the country's preventive cancer care landscape.