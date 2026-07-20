New Era in Cancer Screening: India to Introduce Multi-Cancer Detection Test

Dr Dangs Lab partners with Zydus Lifesciences to launch Shield™, a pioneering blood-based multi-cancer detection test developed by Guardant Health, aimed at revolutionizing early cancer detection in India, amid growing cancer incidence. The test enhances diagnosis efficiency, especially in cases where treatment outcomes hinge on early detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yet Beyond These Numbers Lies A More Pressing Concern: Cancer In India Is Still Frequently Diagnosed At Advanced Stages | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:44 IST
New Era in Cancer Screening: India to Introduce Multi-Cancer Detection Test
India stands at a critical juncture in its public health landscape. Photo/Dr. Dangs Lab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Dangs Lab, a leader in high-quality diagnostics in India, has forged a strategic partnership with Zydus Lifesciences to introduce Shield™, an innovative blood-based multi-cancer detection (MCD) test. This pioneering initiative marks a significant stride in precision cancer screening nationwide, addressing the critical need for early cancer detection tools.

This collaboration brings together the expertise of Guardant Health, a top player in precision oncology, to tackle India's mounting cancer burden, projected by the Indian Council of Medical Research to increase by 12-15% in the coming years. With conventional screening methods largely organ-specific, the Shield MCD test offers a promising alternative for more comprehensive detection.

As the incidence of late-stage cancer diagnoses continues to be a challenge in India, Shield™ is poised as a game-changer for early detection, particularly for cancers such as breast, lung, and colorectal, among others. The test's availability is a crucial development in enhancing patient outcomes and closing gaps in the country's preventive cancer care landscape.

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