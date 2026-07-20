Rajya Sabha Appointments and Parliamentary Debates Set to Ignite Monsoon Session

The opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament is poised to generate significant attention as Union Minister L Murugan plans to move a motion appointing Bhim Singh and Sagarika Ghose to the Joint Committee, following the resignations of Saket Gokhale and Bhubaneswar Kalita from the Rajya Sabha.

The proposed motion seeks the Upper House's concurrence to fill the vacancies with Singh and Ghose, as recommended by the Lok Sabha, for the Joint Committee concerning two pivotal bills, namely the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Adding to the day's agenda, Union Minister Suresh Gopi is anticipated to address the ongoing status of oil Public Sector Undertakings litigations, as previously documented in the Committee's Fourth Report. Additionally, BJP leader Sanjay Seth aims to nominate a member for the Central Advisory Committee of the NCC, coinciding with the Monsoon Session that signals new political alignments and forthcoming opposition contests.