Delhi Police Foil Plans of Notorious Nandu Gang with Key Arrests in Outer and South-West Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Staff successfully apprehended two suspects linked to the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang in Outer Delhi after a brief gunfire exchange. In May, additional arrests were made, disrupting a planned extortion operation in South-West Delhi, further revealing the gang's expansive operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:48 IST
Delhi Police Foil Plans of Notorious Nandu Gang with Key Arrests in Outer and South-West Delhi
Representative Image (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory against organized crime, the Delhi Police arrested two suspects associated with the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang following a brief encounter in Outer Delhi. Both suspects sustained leg injuries after engaging in a shootout with the police, who were able to apprehend them promptly. The duo was wanted for their involvement in a shooting incident targeting a property dealer in Bahadurgarh, confirming their direct links to the Nandu gang.

This successful operation follows another notable crackdown in May by the Special Cell, which apprehended three sharpshooters and two weapon suppliers allied with the Nandu gang. These arrests foiled a planned shooting at a clinic in the Chhawla area, which was part of an extortion scheme coordinated from abroad. Those arrested included Abhishek, Sahil, Harshdeep alias Polu, Karan alias Ankush, and Aman, spanning across Punjab and Haryana.

Investigations have revealed that the gang had meticulously planned the execution, with surveillance indicating the presence of Punjab-based shooters. Despite their initial reconnaissance, heavy crowd presence prevented their action. The police recovered semi-automatic pistols and communication devices tied to gang operations. The detailed interrogation has since provided insights into the gang's extortion network, thwarting what could have been a major criminal incident in Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026