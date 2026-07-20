Delhi Police Foil Plans of Notorious Nandu Gang with Key Arrests in Outer and South-West Delhi

In a significant victory against organized crime, the Delhi Police arrested two suspects associated with the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang following a brief encounter in Outer Delhi. Both suspects sustained leg injuries after engaging in a shootout with the police, who were able to apprehend them promptly. The duo was wanted for their involvement in a shooting incident targeting a property dealer in Bahadurgarh, confirming their direct links to the Nandu gang.

This successful operation follows another notable crackdown in May by the Special Cell, which apprehended three sharpshooters and two weapon suppliers allied with the Nandu gang. These arrests foiled a planned shooting at a clinic in the Chhawla area, which was part of an extortion scheme coordinated from abroad. Those arrested included Abhishek, Sahil, Harshdeep alias Polu, Karan alias Ankush, and Aman, spanning across Punjab and Haryana.

Investigations have revealed that the gang had meticulously planned the execution, with surveillance indicating the presence of Punjab-based shooters. Despite their initial reconnaissance, heavy crowd presence prevented their action. The police recovered semi-automatic pistols and communication devices tied to gang operations. The detailed interrogation has since provided insights into the gang's extortion network, thwarting what could have been a major criminal incident in Delhi.