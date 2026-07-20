Tragic Road Mishaps: Fatalities on Samruddhi Expressway and Brake Failure Chaos in Mumbai

In a devastating road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway, five individuals lost their lives, and one suffered serious injuries after an Eicher truck collided with a car near Virul Interchange, as reported by Wardha Police. Four passengers in the car, including the driver, died instantly, while the truck driver succumbed to injuries. The truck's cleaner is critically injured and receiving medical care.

Emergency teams from Highway Police and Pulgaon Police swiftly arrived at the scene, conducting rescue operations and striving to clear the traffic congestion. The bodies have been moved to Pulgaon Rural Hospital for further examination. Investigations are ongoing, with more details expected soon.

In another incident, a brake failure on a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus triggered a crash in Mumbai's Andheri West, injuring two people. The incident took place around 6:10 PM on SV Road, as the bus from Tilak Nagar to Andheri lost control, striking multiple vehicles. Emergency services responded quickly, clearing the scene and managing traffic. The injured have been admitted to local hospitals and are in stable condition.