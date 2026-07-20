Tragic Road Mishaps: Fatalities on Samruddhi Expressway and Brake Failure Chaos in Mumbai

A tragic accident on Samruddhi Expressway claimed five lives, while a brake failure led to a chaotic crash involving a bus in Mumbai, injuring two. Both incidents triggered prompt emergency response and rescue operations, highlighting infrastructure and safety concerns on Indian roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:48 IST
Tragic Road Mishaps: Fatalities on Samruddhi Expressway and Brake Failure Chaos in Mumbai
Visuals from the accident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway, five individuals lost their lives, and one suffered serious injuries after an Eicher truck collided with a car near Virul Interchange, as reported by Wardha Police. Four passengers in the car, including the driver, died instantly, while the truck driver succumbed to injuries. The truck's cleaner is critically injured and receiving medical care.

Emergency teams from Highway Police and Pulgaon Police swiftly arrived at the scene, conducting rescue operations and striving to clear the traffic congestion. The bodies have been moved to Pulgaon Rural Hospital for further examination. Investigations are ongoing, with more details expected soon.

In another incident, a brake failure on a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus triggered a crash in Mumbai's Andheri West, injuring two people. The incident took place around 6:10 PM on SV Road, as the bus from Tilak Nagar to Andheri lost control, striking multiple vehicles. Emergency services responded quickly, clearing the scene and managing traffic. The injured have been admitted to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026