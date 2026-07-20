Ethanol Spill and Fatal Accident Grind Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to a Halt

Traffic on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg came to a standstill when an ethanol-laden container truck overturned near Interchange 80 in Wardha district. The mishap happened around 3 a.m. Monday and resulted in the complete blockage of the Mumbai-bound carriageway, forcing a traffic diversion and causing congestion.

Authorities have urged those traveling from Nagpur to Mumbai to avoid the expressway up to Wardha, suggesting the Nagpur-Amravati Highway as an alternative route. Commuters from Mumbai have been advised to exit at the Amravati Gate interchange for the same highway to continue their journey.

Responding to the scene, teams from the Highway Safety Patrol, Wardha Police, Fire Brigade, and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) are working to secure and clear the area. Given the truck's hazardous ethanol cargo, efforts are focused on safely emptying the container. Compounding the situation, another tragic accident at the site resulted in four fatalities when a truck collided with a car.