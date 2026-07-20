Activists Gear Up for Landmark Protest March Despite Tight Security in Delhi

Activists affiliated with the Cockroach Janta Party are preparing for a significant rally towards the Parliament, despite a fortified security setup by the Delhi Police. Initially announced by Sonam Wangchuk, who is now hospitalized after a 20-day hunger strike, this march aims to push for education reforms.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das expressed the organization's openness to dialogue with the government over their demands, while highlighting the administration's delayed response. He noted a lack of clarity from the government so far, saying, "The ball is in their court."

Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike, vowing to end it if the government acknowledges recent educational failings or if parliamentary leaders assure discussions on accountability in the upcoming Monsoon Session. Meanwhile, supporters have gathered at Jantar Mantar, determined to proceed with the march despite Delhi Police warnings.