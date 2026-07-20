Parliament's Monsoon Session to Tackle Ayodhya Temple Scandal and More

The Monsoon Session of Parliament progresses with a focus on the Ayodhya Temple donation fraud. Samajwadi Party and Congress MPs express concerns about public issues and the need for an independent probe. The session is set for heated debates on this and other national matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:10 IST
Parliament's Monsoon Session to Tackle Ayodhya Temple Scandal and More
Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is poised to address several pressing issues, amongst which the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple has taken center stage. Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav remarked on the lack of clarity regarding protests, while Naresh Uttam Patel emphasized raising public matters in the legislative process.

Highlighted by Congress MP KC Venugopal's Adjournment Motion Notice, the scandal over alleged financial misconduct at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust demands urgent attention. Venugopal's plea for a discussion and a Supreme Court-monitored probe underscores the gravity of the accusations, suggesting an organized fraud scheme involving temple donations.

As Parliament's session, which extends until August 13, unfolds, intense debates are expected over the Ram Temple controversy as well as other significant issues like the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The Lok Sabha's agenda for the opening day includes tributes, routine legislative tasks, and the introduction of new judicial legislation.

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