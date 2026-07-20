Monsoon Session Commences: A Catalyst for Constructive Debates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of reasoned discussions as the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday. Expressing optimism, he highlighted India's economic strength and recent developmental milestones, asserting that factual debates leave no room for disruption.

Addressing energy woes amidst global conflicts, Modi praised India's 7.7 percent growth rate, deeming it a testament to the country's resilience and reform agenda. Among recent achievements, he mentioned infrastructure advances like a massive oil refinery and a semiconductor plant, crediting them to the efforts of scientists and entrepreneurs.

With the legislative business set to address the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, the Prime Minister urged MPs to engage in constructive debates. Meanwhile, the Opposition plans to spotlight issues like the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation case, ensuring a robust exchange of ideas during the session scheduled to run until August 13.