Historic $1.5B AI Copyright Settlement: Writers vs. Tech Giants

A federal judge approved Anthropic's $1.5 billion settlement in a copyright case involving authors who alleged misuse of their works to train an AI chatbot. Despite objections on its size, it's the largest U.S. copyright case settlement, covering claims by 91% of the affected authors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 04:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 04:59 IST
Historic $1.5B AI Copyright Settlement: Writers vs. Tech Giants
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In a landmark decision, a San Francisco federal judge finalized a $1.5 billion settlement between AI company Anthropic and a group of authors. The case, revolving around allegations of copyright misuse to train an AI chatbot, is the largest known settlement in U.S. copyright history.

Despite objections that the financial compensation was inadequate, the court's decision solidified a historic agreement benefiting 91% of authors involved. Anthropic, backed by companies like Amazon and Alphabet, faced allegations of using unauthorized versions of books to develop their AI chatbot, Claude.

Though some authors and publishers opted out and filed separate lawsuits, this decision marks a significant moment in the intersection of AI technology and copyright law. The judge reserved over $101 million for attorneys' fees, underscoring the case's complexity and magnitude.

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